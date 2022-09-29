A franchise's title hopes can be a heavy burden to carry but expectations aren't weighing too heavily on Hawks import Justin Robinson ahead of his NBL debut against Sydney on Saturday.
In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find any player more comfortable in his own skin. It's always been his nature, but it was a 17-game stint with the Milwaukee Bucks last season that fashioned it into a professional mindset.
After managing 18 NBA games with Washington and Oklahoma City over two seasons, Robinson was picked up by the then-reigning champions on a two-way deal in September.
It was a short stay, but it's had a lasting impact on the 24-year-old.
"Playing rotation minutes on a team that had just won a championship was great and helped me realise I did belong in the NBA," Robinson said.
"I still feel that I do, but that's for a different day. I'm living in the present, but I learned so much from those guys. Me and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) got really close and I still communicate with him and the organisation.
"Getting trust from my teammates straight away, playing in close games and close moments where I was needed, and finding my niche in the NBA was really the best thing for my life and my career.
"I also learned that you can't make every shot. You go through cold spurts and you need to have the mental capacity to get through, learn from it, and always take care of your mental [side].
"I think I've really been at peace from the the middle of my time at Milwaukee and that's something I'll always be grateful for."
Read more: Jackomas' Hawks up for an NBL scrap
His NBA ambitions are far from over but, after five seasons in various rotations, the Virginia Tech alum is relishing the chance to play big minutes and run the show in Hawks garb.
"I think my personality and who I am as a person is just being a leader," he said.
"Even on my NBA teams people always listened to me, whether I was the younger guy or not. No matter what the circumstances are, I'm able to adapt really well to people and the game of basketball.
"I've always thrived the most when I've been able to run a team, have the ball in my hands and dictate what's going to happen. Putting the two together, when to score and when to be unselfish, is what I'm trying to get back to."
Doing so in tandem with captain Tyler Harvey will be key to the Hawks success, or lack thereof.
Signs have been encouraging, with the pair combining for 67 points and 21 assists in two preseason outings alongside each other.
For his part, Robinson said they've made quick work of gelling ahead of Saturday's season tip-off.
"I think that's just who we are as people with that willingness to feed off one another," Robinson said.
"He's made the transition here for me really easy so I'm grateful for that. I sat him down and said 'I want to watch film with you, I want to see what you're great at, where your spots are'.
"We did that and it's helped. I know who he is, he knows who I am. Overall I'm just excited. I think the team is going to be great, we've got a chance to be great, we've just got to put it all together.
"Before I came here they called me and said 'we want to get over the hump and win'. I'm a winner, so I came here to do that."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.