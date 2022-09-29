Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Justin Robinson ready to run Hawks home show in NBL opener

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks import Justin Robinson. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A franchise's title hopes can be a heavy burden to carry but expectations aren't weighing too heavily on Hawks import Justin Robinson ahead of his NBL debut against Sydney on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.