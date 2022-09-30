It was on the last Saturday in September of 1983 that I knew I would be a lifetime supporter of the mighty Parramatta Eels.
As an impressionable almost 11-year-old (two weeks shy) I remember going to a packed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with my older brother to watch the Eels win their third straight NRL title.
Beating our fiercest rivals Manly 18-6 - the second consecutive year we downed the Sea Eagles in the decider - made that glorious day even sweeter.
But that's not what I remember most about the day Brett Kenny claimed a unique achievement by scoring two tries in three successive grand finals.
What I remember most was the unbridled joy of the Parra fans in the crowd.
I recall a lady giving me a blue and gold piece of cake. And a man I'd never met before lifted me on his shoulders after Kenny scored his second try, which all but secured the Eels' win.
Looking back on it, something like that would never happen now, but it felt so natural then.
I remember thinking 'how good is this' on the train trip back home to Wollongong.
And things only got better in the years to follow.
We fell desperately short of a fourth straight title, losing the 1984 decider 6-4 to Canterbury.
But two years later we got our revenge against the Bulldogs, wining the 1986 grand final 4-2. Things were well and truly looking up.
Parra's side was stacked with talent, especially their slick backline.
Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Steve Ella, Paul Taylor and Eric Grothe were at their peak.
Unfortunately two of the Eels' all-time greats in Mick Cronin and Ray Price retired after the '86 victory.
Though the glory days of the 80s will go down as the Eels greatest ever era, yielding all of their four premiership victories.
But following their '86 triumph, Eels supporters had to wait another 11 years until they made another finals series. One year later, in the 1998 preliminary final against the Bulldogs, is when the Eels really first broke my heart.
The Brian Smith-coached Eels raced to a 18-0 half-time lead and looked well on track to making their first grand final since 1986.
However, the Bulldogs hit back in the second half and ended up winning the game 32-20 after extra-time.
That defeat hurt but not as much as the Eels' 2001 grand final loss to the Newcastle Knights.
Three days earlier I'd become a father for the first time and thought I'd be celebrating again, especially considering that the Eels that year looked the real deal, winning games easily and putting big scores on the board in the process.
But after just 40 minutes of the decider, the eighth immortal Andrew Johns and his sidekick Ben Kennedy had turned Parramatta's dream into a nightmare.
Johns targeted the Eels' left-hand edge, especially the defence of Jason Taylor, time and again in the first half. It seemed like every attack led to a try and the Knights raced to a 30-0 half-time lead.
To their credit, the Eels hit back in the second half but the damage had well and truly been done and the 30-24 full-time score could not hide the fact the Eels had blown another golden opportunity.
Ironically in 2009, the year my wife and I welcomed our second child into the world, was the next time Parramatta qualified for the grand final.
I was at Stadium Australia as Jarryd Hayne led the Eels to a 22-12 preliminary final win over the Bulldogs.
The Hayne Plane was good again the following but the star-studded Melbourne Storm prevailed 23-16 in the decider. Eels fans, including myself, took little comfort from the fact the premiership was stripped from the Storm for salary cap breaches.
I'll also be heartbroken if the Eels lose to the Panthers and fail to break their 36-year title drought this Sunday.
Again the grand final comes at a time when my family will be celebrating a few milestones.
On Saturday we will celebrate my eldest daughter's 21st birthday and five days after Sunday's decider, yours truly turns the big 5-0.
Here's hoping I'm celebrating an Eels win.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
