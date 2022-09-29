Illawarra agencies on weather watch

The potential for continued stormy weather has Illawarra agencies on notice.
Wollongong City SES, fresh from dealing with 20 call-outs on Wednesday night, had two teams in the field on Thursday and a rescue team on standby, explained deputy commander Edward Forbes.
And with a near 100 per cent chance of more rain, plus some winds, Mr Forbes says the likelihood of being called into action is high.
"They weren't necessarily major jobs, but we did have to deal with issues from Kiama to Helensburgh.
Two of those issues involved blocked drains on major arterial roads - Memorial Drive and Springhill Road - prompting Mr Forbes to remind motorists to drive to the conditions.
The storm might not have caused widespread blackouts but more than 1300 homes and businesses lost power in Warrawong and Primbee yesterday.
Endeavour Energy said a piece of faulty equipment in the network caused the problem.
The energy distributor has crews at the ready should the weather deteriorate and is particularly wary of wind across the Illawarra.
"The ground is utterly soaked," an Endeavor spokesman said. "If winds hit 80km/h that when we can expect trees to start toppling over."
Winds of that velocity are not on the Illawarra's radar.
Southerly winds of 40km/h on Friday are expected to decrease to 25 to 35km/h in the afternoon before dropping even further in the evening.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
