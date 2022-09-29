A woman drove her Audi across a roundabout in Nowra, deflating all four tyres, before police found she was nearly five times above the legal alcohol limit with three children in the car.
About 11.30am police officers from Nowra Highway Patrol responded to calls that a car was being driven dangerously along the Princes Highway at Falls Creek.
The Audi Q5 was driven across a roundabout, causing all four tyres to deflate.
Police stopped the car and conducted a road-side breath test on the 33-year-old female driver, who was driving with three children in the car, including a three-month-old baby.
The woman allegedly returned a positive test after which police arrested her and took her to Nowra Police Station.
A second breath test returned an alleged reading of 0.249, nearly five times the legal limit.
The woman, from Gymea Bay, was charged with high-range drink driving and had her licence suspended.
The three children are unharmed.
The woman will appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, November 1.
