Gymea Bay woman charged with high-range drink driving in Nowra

Updated September 29 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:46am
File picture

A woman drove her Audi across a roundabout in Nowra, deflating all four tyres, before police found she was nearly five times above the legal alcohol limit with three children in the car.

