Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Albion Park man Riley Blake Green learns fate after he choked, groped woman

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Blake Green fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Picture: Facebook.

A young Albion Park man who choked a woman before threatening her there would be "trouble" if she told anyone about the incident has avoided time behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.