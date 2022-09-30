A young Albion Park man who choked a woman before threatening her there would be "trouble" if she told anyone about the incident has avoided time behind bars.
Riley Blake Green, 21, pleaded guilty in August to sexually touching a person without consent, intentionally choking a person with recklessness, and intimidation with an intention to cause fear of physical harm.
He fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he was handed his sentence.
According to court documents, a woman met Green at his address about 10:30pm on January 26 this year, where they started to watch a movie together.
The woman became increasingly uncomfortable after Green asked her for a hug.
He then started to touch her, prompting her to remove his hand from her body.
As he became more persistent, the woman sternly told Green "you need to stop this", before she texted a friend asking for help.
Green then choked her and said: "what do you think you're doing".
She was able to flee to her car, before he threatening her there would be "trouble" if she told anyone about the incident.
Two days later, she reported it to the police and Green was arrested.
In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Ahmad Moutasallem did not dispute the seriousness of Green's offending, however argued it was at the lower end of the spectrum.
He asked the magistrate to take into account Green's age, remorse, good character and lack of criminal history in sentencing.
However, police prosecutor David Weaver argued the offending was above the mid-range of seriousness.
"The woman will forever be dealing with the impact of this," Sergeant Weaver said.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien took into account Green's early guilty plea and letter of remorse in sentencing, but added the offending required a custodial penalty.
"The offending conduct is sadly all too prevalent," he said.
Green was handed a two-year prison sentence to be served in the community.
He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
If you need help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.