Illawarra drivers may only have a day or two to refuel before petrol prices jump by 25 cents per litre.
The fuel excise tax, which was temporarily lowered in March by the Morrison government, was reinstated from midnight on Wednesday night.
But, prices have not immediately jumped at the bowser, as the tax is paid by fuel producers on imported fuel, and then passed on to consumers.
This means that petrol stations raise their prices when they purchase higher taxed fuel, and fuel already sitting in storage is sold at the lower-taxed level.
Manager at Your Fuel Coniston Sunny said that price-conscious drivers had already been stocking up.
"We've been hammered, because everyone's realised that the price is going to go up," he said.
"We're running low, so when our next delivery comes in, [the higher excise tax] will be reflected in the price."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said there were 700 million litres of fuel that was taxed at the lower amount in the system, so prices would not rise immediately.
But with Australia's average daily fuel consumption being around 43 million litres, those 700 million litres will be used up soon.
How quickly petrol stations would shift over to the higher price will depend on when they get their next delivery.
Smaller, less popular stations can get new deliveries of fuel once or twice a week, while more popular ones restock more frequently.
In addition, smaller petrol stations have less storage, meaning they go through fuel faster, while larger stations will have longer to use up reserves of lower-taxed fuel.
"It will go up eventually, but maybe in the next two, three days depending. Every service station is different," Sunny said.
But if you're thinking of waiting around, Sunny said there's no time like the present to fill up.
"The sooner the better."
