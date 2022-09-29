A multi-vehicle accident in Warrawong has left one man with head injuries.
Emergency services were called to King Street near the intersection with Shellharbour Road just after 5.20pm this afternoon.
NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire and Rescue attended the scene.
One patient has been taken to Shellharbour Hospital,
The man, aged 30, is in a stable condition.
Two southbound lanes were closed following the incident.
Earlier traffic lights were out in the Warrawong and Primbee area after a power failure. It is not suggested that this was the cause of this incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.