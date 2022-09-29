Illawarra Mercury
Multi-vehicle accident in Warrawong leaves one person injured

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:42am, first published 7:59am
File picture.

A multi-vehicle accident in Warrawong has left one man with head injuries.

