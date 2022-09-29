NSW Ports will be carbon neutral in three years, as the business, which is the landowner at the port of Port Kembla outlined in a sustainability strategy.
NSW Ports will reach net zero across its operations by 2025 and will target using 100 per cent renewable electricity.
"NSW Ports this year signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), through which energy is sourced from the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm and Sapphire Wind Farm to support operations at our sites at Port Kembla," NSW Ports' sustainability manager, Pip Harley said.
The port owner's current carbon footprint from its operations is just over 2100 tonnes emissions, comprised of 41 tonnes of CO2 from scope 1 emissions - around double the emissions of the average Australian household - as well as the emissions from electricity purchased by NSW Ports (scope 2), 2064 tonnes of CO2.
"70 per cent of NSW Ports' electricity is currently provided by renewable sources," Ms Harley said. "Plans are underway for the remaining 30 per cent to be supplied via renewables to meet our target of 100 per cent renewable electricity use by 2025."
NSW Port's fleet of nine vehicles will be converted to electric models as leases expire and appropriate vehicle models are available in the Australian market.
More challenging than its own emissions will be the emissions of its customers and suppliers, known as scope 3 emissions.
NSW Ports' sustainability strategy commits the organisation to "work with suppliers, tenants and customers to reduce our value chain emissions".
Some of NSW Ports' customers and tenants include coal exporters, gas importers, cement manufacturers and chemical industries.
The Sustainability Strategy says success in this field looks like: "Define and measure our scope 3 emissions and work with our customers and suppliers to reduce these."
In addition, Port Kembla and other NSW Ports facilities rely upon diesel-powered rail and road freight.
The Sustainability Strategy outlines a commitment to move more goods via rail.
"NSW Ports actively promotes the need to build rail resilience in the Illawarra network to increase the rail freight task, including our support for the dual freight-passenger South West Illawarra Rail Link (SWIRL), along the existing Maldon-Dombarton rail corridor," Ms Harley said.
The NSW government has earmarked Port Kembla as the site of the state's future container terminal, once Port Botany reaches capacity in the 2040s. Achieving this development in a carbon neutral will require the development of new materials, something Ms Harley said was already occurring in the use of low-carbon, geopolymer concrete used on the northern breakwater at Port Kembla.
"NSW Ports also recently awarded a construction contract for 40-tonne concrete armour units to be placed on the Eastern Breakwater at Port Kembla Harbour, using an eco-cement mix," she said.
"We will continue to work with suppliers to explore options to reduce embedded carbon in future construction at Port Kembla."
The sustainability strategy also covers support for local communities, including through grants to local organisations, and reducing the immediate impact on the environment such as anchoring on ocean seafloor ecosystems.
