A developer's bid to keep their plan for a controversial childcare centre in Woonona alive has failed after a court upheld the planning panel's decision to reject it.
Zaki Property Pty Ltd appealed Wollongong Local Planning Panel's refusal of the development application to the Land and Environment Court.
The application subject to the appeal outlined plans for a three-storey building containing a childcare centre for 90 children (revised down from an original 117) and car parking for 76 vehicles at 42 and 44-46 Hopetoun Street.
The planning panel denied the proposal on the basis that the "design, orientation, functionality of the development and its relationship to adjoining land uses" were unacceptable, in line with a Wollongong City Council recommendation to refuse it.
But it was issues surrounding flood risk that were in contention during the appeal.
Land and Environment Court Commissioner Peter Walsh agreed with Zaki Property that certain local planning provisions did not apply, as the council had argued, and the application could not be refused on the grounds it was an "unsuitable land use".
Mr Walsh said the proposal was "satisfactory in regard to many provisions", it would meet requirements for the care of children, and it addressed concerns about its compatibility with the area.
But while Mr Walsh found the risk of flooding at the site was "quite low", the proposed development would "bring a sensitive use into the floodplain in a medium hazard area".
To manage this, he said, it would require the carers and parents to act in a certain way but it was likely some would not do so, which held the potential for significant adverse consequences.
Mr Walsh said the proposal presented "unacceptable increases to flood-related risks", including public safety and flooding impacts beyond the site.
"I am not persuaded that the otherwise benefits of the proposal, outweigh these negative aspects," Mr Walsh said.
The proposal had numerous detractors in the community concerned about safety, parking and traffic issues, but others welcomed the prospect of greater childcare availability in the area.
Dayna Fensom, whose property adjoins the lot, said she was relieved with the court's decision.
"What it would do to Hopetoun Street and the congestion of traffic, and just the sheer size of the building," she said of her concerns about the development.
Mrs Fensom thanked the community for their support.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
