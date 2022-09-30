Illawarra Mercury
Court appeal over Woonona childcare centre fails

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 30 2022 - 4:45am
The site of the proposed childcare centre. Picture from Google Maps.

A developer's bid to keep their plan for a controversial childcare centre in Woonona alive has failed after a court upheld the planning panel's decision to reject it.

