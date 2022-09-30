After sewing up second place in the regular season, Shell Cove remain hungry to pick up some silverware in 2022 when the District League finals get under way this weekend.
Helensburgh wrapped up this year's premiership after finishing 17 points clear of the Barbarians on the table and will be clear favourites to achieve the double. However, Shell Cove can take a big step towards ruining the Thistle's party when they meet Unanderra in Saturday's qualifying final.
The game comes after a one-week pre-finals break for both the District League and Illawarra Premier League.
"We're seriously hungry. I'm really keen and the lads are pumped," Shell Cove defender Dylan Perlowski said.
"But Unanderra have a good squad, I think the two times we've come up against them, it's been close. So it should be a good match. I think the key is playing our game. We're ready."
The winner of Shell Cove versus Unanderra will book their spot through to the second week of finals, where they will meet Helensburgh.
Saturday's clash will be the second game in a District League double header at Ian McLennan Park, with Oak Flats set to also tackle University of Wollongong in the elimination final.
