Shell Cove Barbarians eager for District League finals battle

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
September 30 2022 - 4:30am
Shell Cove's Dylan Perlowski, Unanderra's Brad Moreira, UOW's Ryan Sinclair, Oak Flats' Bojan Caric and Helensburgh's Vaughan Patterson. Picture by Robert Peet

After sewing up second place in the regular season, Shell Cove remain hungry to pick up some silverware in 2022 when the District League finals get under way this weekend.

