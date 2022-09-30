Stay in your own home Advertising Feature

Scope Home Access supply assessments, plans and renovations to older people under subsidies. Photo supplied

Do you worry about falling in your home? Do you have difficulty getting in and out of the shower?



Do you have access issues with entry steps or stairways? Do you worry about issues cropping up in the future?

Recent surveys show that the majority of older persons want to stay in their own homes as they age.



Staying at home means being able to remain a vital part of the community, by staying close to friends and family, being able to continue a favourite hobby, a volunteering commitment, or involvement in local community groups.

Scope Home Access collaborates directly with members of the local community every day to deliver the best possible services.



"Working with clients, carers, allied health professionals and other service providers gives us broad insight into the daily challenges faced by members of the community," CEO Steven Dixon from Scope Home Access said.

"Be it safety or access issues, or if you are just looking to future proof your home, Scope Home Access' fully qualified and trained Occupational Therapists (OTs) and builders are here to work with you to ensure you can maintain the lifestyle you enjoy, by assessing your home and completing any home modifications you may need."

Scope Home Access is able to supply services to older people under the subsidised Commonwealth Home Support Program and clients who have a Home Care package.



"We can also assist self-funded retirees who may be planning to renovate, or you may be a multi-generational household who are looking to accommodate all ages of the family," Steven said.

"Our OTs are skilled clinicians experienced in identifying the best solutions for your needs, and can also recommend new technology and equipment, so that you can feel safe and secure in your home while assisting you maintain your lifestyle.

"We can offer solutions such as ramps for easier access, stair lifts, hand and grab rails to help minimise falls, and a renovated bathroom with walk in shower.

"Once you have chosen the modifications that are right for you our friendly builders will set about making your changes.



"All of our builders are qualified carpenters, and Scope Home Access has been providing home modification and maintenance services to the Illawarra for over 30 years, so you can be sure that you will get the best structural design and finish while your home will look fresh and modern."

To avoid the stress and costs of having to leave your home and community - simply call Scope Home Access.