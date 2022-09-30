Resilience of older people celebrated Advertising Feature

Barabara Murray has been playing tennis for 74 years. She says this keeps her mentally and physically happy. Picture Lyn Osborn

The overall umbrella theme for the United Nations International Day of Older Persons in 2022 is "Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World" as well as "Resilience and Contribution of Older Women".



In a recent study, it was found that for those aged between 59-82, there was a nine per cent health benefit for regular walkers and a 16 per cent health benefit for those playing a racquet sport.



Barbara Murray, aged 85, is a great example of keeping young, with an active lifestyle, adequate nutrition and a great sense of humour.



"I have been playing tennis for 74 years, it keeps me mentally and physically happy for my age," Barbara said.



I always give my husband 'a pinch and a punch for the first of the month' - Barbara Murray

"We all joined Wiseman Park Tennis Club - husband Colin, our daughter Christine and me. Our son Paul was dragged along every Tuesday but he preferred soccer.



"I played with Barbara and Maureen and I even made it on the championship boards!

"Later I played at Moira Richie's courts in a Thursday competition with Heather, Marion, Sheila and Norma.

"Then I played with City Beaton Park for a short time with Wendy and Jacquie. Later on I played with Ona Billet on her court with Jan and Genel.

"I also played at Albion Park with Roxanne, Colleen, Jenny and Linda.



"Now I'm with Berkeley (Jan, Jenny, Jan and Viv) in the lower division. It's still fun but it's getting harder - probably goes with age.



"I also have a game of social tennis at Gilmore Park with all the girls there - it's a great morning."

With good health, Barbara has a good breakfast with Weetbix or porridge with fruit such as banana or tinned peaches, as well as toast and a cup of tea.



Her husband Colin does most of the dinner, which is great, according to Barbara.

When asked how else she stayed so 'young', Barbara said, "I walk, swim and play with the dog.



"I like to do crosswords and watch a bit of TV, especially if good tennis is on."

And her health tips for seniors?

"Don't sit all day," she said. "Also I don't smoke or drink.



"I always give my husband 'a pinch and a punch for the first of the month' - I'm happy to have made another month.

"Each day I take a vitamin B tablet and blood pressure tablet, as prescribed by my doctor. Be happy and smile."