The overall umbrella theme for the United Nations International Day of Older Persons in 2022 is "Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World" as well as "Resilience and Contribution of Older Women".
In a recent study, it was found that for those aged between 59-82, there was a nine per cent health benefit for regular walkers and a 16 per cent health benefit for those playing a racquet sport.
Barbara Murray, aged 85, is a great example of keeping young, with an active lifestyle, adequate nutrition and a great sense of humour.
"I have been playing tennis for 74 years, it keeps me mentally and physically happy for my age," Barbara said.
I always give my husband 'a pinch and a punch for the first of the month'- Barbara Murray
"We all joined Wiseman Park Tennis Club - husband Colin, our daughter Christine and me. Our son Paul was dragged along every Tuesday but he preferred soccer.
"I played with Barbara and Maureen and I even made it on the championship boards!
"Later I played at Moira Richie's courts in a Thursday competition with Heather, Marion, Sheila and Norma.
"Then I played with City Beaton Park for a short time with Wendy and Jacquie. Later on I played with Ona Billet on her court with Jan and Genel.
"I also played at Albion Park with Roxanne, Colleen, Jenny and Linda.
"Now I'm with Berkeley (Jan, Jenny, Jan and Viv) in the lower division. It's still fun but it's getting harder - probably goes with age.
"I also have a game of social tennis at Gilmore Park with all the girls there - it's a great morning."
With good health, Barbara has a good breakfast with Weetbix or porridge with fruit such as banana or tinned peaches, as well as toast and a cup of tea.
Her husband Colin does most of the dinner, which is great, according to Barbara.
When asked how else she stayed so 'young', Barbara said, "I walk, swim and play with the dog.
"I like to do crosswords and watch a bit of TV, especially if good tennis is on."
And her health tips for seniors?
"Don't sit all day," she said. "Also I don't smoke or drink.
"I always give my husband 'a pinch and a punch for the first of the month' - I'm happy to have made another month.
"Each day I take a vitamin B tablet and blood pressure tablet, as prescribed by my doctor. Be happy and smile."
What a great example of mental and physical resilience in older age! Keep on doing those drop shots at tennis and frustrating the much younger opposition.
Do you worry about falling in your home? Do you have difficulty getting in and out of the shower?
Do you have access issues with entry steps or stairways? Do you worry about issues cropping up in the future?
Recent surveys show that the majority of older persons want to stay in their own homes as they age.
Staying at home means being able to remain a vital part of the community, by staying close to friends and family, being able to continue a favourite hobby, a volunteering commitment, or involvement in local community groups.
Scope Home Access collaborates directly with members of the local community every day to deliver the best possible services.
"Working with clients, carers, allied health professionals and other service providers gives us broad insight into the daily challenges faced by members of the community," CEO Steven Dixon from Scope Home Access said.
"Be it safety or access issues, or if you are just looking to future proof your home, Scope Home Access' fully qualified and trained Occupational Therapists (OTs) and builders are here to work with you to ensure you can maintain the lifestyle you enjoy, by assessing your home and completing any home modifications you may need."
Scope Home Access is able to supply services to older people under the subsidised Commonwealth Home Support Program and clients who have a Home Care package.
"We can also assist self-funded retirees who may be planning to renovate, or you may be a multi-generational household who are looking to accommodate all ages of the family," Steven said.
"Our OTs are skilled clinicians experienced in identifying the best solutions for your needs, and can also recommend new technology and equipment, so that you can feel safe and secure in your home while assisting you maintain your lifestyle.
"We can offer solutions such as ramps for easier access, stair lifts, hand and grab rails to help minimise falls, and a renovated bathroom with walk in shower.
"Once you have chosen the modifications that are right for you our friendly builders will set about making your changes.
"All of our builders are qualified carpenters, and Scope Home Access has been providing home modification and maintenance services to the Illawarra for over 30 years, so you can be sure that you will get the best structural design and finish while your home will look fresh and modern."
To avoid the stress and costs of having to leave your home and community - simply call Scope Home Access.
Please phone the friendly team on 1300 765 887 or visit scopehomeaccess.com.au for more information or to book an assessment.