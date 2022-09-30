Justin Simon happy to add fuel to Hawks-Kings NBL rivalry

If they'll boo Kevin Lisch, they'll boo anybody.
It's been a truth universally acknowledged since Lisch - a year earlier the league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year with the Hawks - first returned to the WEC in Kings garb.
The 2016 gong was Lisch's second Andrew Gaze trophy, but if there was a 'World's Nicest Bloke' award it would probably be called 'The Kevin Lisch Trophy'.
Still, when he rocked up at the Pit in that Violet Crumble wrapper, he was about as popular as an RSA Marshall at Oktoberfest.
In typically amicable fashion, Lisch told the post-game presser that night "I'd boo me too."
Lisch is now a member of the Kings coaching staff and former Hawk-now-King Justin Simon said he might just seek his counsel ahead of his own return to Wollongong in the despised purple and gold on Saturday night.
"I definitely need to pick some pointers from him for sure," Simon told The Mercury.
"I like to think I'm a nice guy [too] and I like getting the fans into it but, me being on the other side, they probably won't be too happy to see me.
"Having been around the Hawks fans a lot, I know they like to get rowdy and get into it so I'll definitely have to pick Kev's brain on that.
"It's kind of a full circle moment the Hawks being the first [NBL] team I was a part of. Now I'm coming back with a rival team and it's our first game of the season against them.
"I'm expecting some mixed emotions as far as the crowd, maybe some cheers, a lot of boos, but that's all part of the game. It's going to be special, I'm looking forward to it."
Of course Lisch isn't alone in that facet of history. Three of the five names hanging in the WEC rafters have also adorned the back of Sydney uniform - albeit briefly.
Forget booing Santa Claus, if Saint Nick rocked up to the Sandpit in an 8XL Kings singlet, the Hawks faithful would throw rocks at him.
Simon is certainly not going in blind when it comes to the 'rivalry without rival' having established himself as a fan-favourite in the Gong when he last featured in the NBL.
"I knew there was some extra kick to it for sure," Simon said of previous Hawks-Kings encounters.
"I remember playing with the Hawks and having that underdog mentality, but I think we're dogs here at this end.
"I like to approach it like a regular game, but at the same time, that rivalry gives it an extra kick and amplifies things
"They had those scuffles last year and then [met] in the finals. I'm sure the Hawks aren't too happy with the way things finished last year with us kicking them out.
"They're going to come out swinging but we are too and I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing for a W."
It doesn't need any added fuel but Simon was also willing to add some pre-game juice, doubling down on comments he made on inking the Kings deal, suggesting he was "on the better side of NSW."
"I really am on the better side of NSW man," he said.
"Even when I had weather set on my phone it was always on Sydney, never on Wollongong, so I'm really in a great place.
"At the end of the day it's all love, but I am in a really good place, I'm excited, and a little chirping is all part of it."
There will no doubt be plenty of chirping when the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year inevitably finds himself guarding Hawks captain Tyler Harvey. The pair remain close mates, but there'll be no favours given.
"I'm going to be guarding everyone but T-Raw knows how to get down," Simon said.
"I'm excited for that match-up because practicing against him was always tough and fun. We really got the best out of each other going at it at practice and now getting the chance to compete against him is going to be special.
"We're really close boys, and he knows it's all love, but in between those lines when the ball goes in the air he's the opp, he's the enemy, so I'm going to get after it."
On the other side of the coin, Hawks recruit Wani Swaka Lo Buluk will be hoping for a different kind of reception when he steps on the floor for the first time against the team he won a championship with last season.
It will be his first appearance at the Sandpit since breaking Hawks fans hearts as the Kings went 1-0 up in game one of last year's semi-final series. The shoe's on the other foot, but it's a contest he's relishing.
"I've been looking forward to this game for a while," Lo Buluk said.
"It's obviously my former team, Justin Simon's a former Hawk so it's going to be very exciting and a very tough battle.
"I'm pretty excited, it's going to be a good game, especially down here at the WEC. It'll be a great game, packed out.
"It's a big game for both sides and, as people say, there's a big rivalry and it's going to be a really good game to watch.
"They're going to do whatever it takes and we're going to do whatever it takes to win, so it'll be a dogfight for sure. We're pumped for it and we're ready to go."
