House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This exceptional brand-new home with high-end finishes has stunning ocean views.
"A beachside location with the view protected by the reserve across the road as well as stunning finishes throughout and low maintenance living," director of residential sales Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said.
"The street has had a renaissance with numerous properties being rebuilt or renovated in recent times."
The open plan living has stack doors opening onto the alfresco space for relaxing. Superb polished concrete floors throughout the ground floor living and a Calcutta stone finished kitchen.
The rear alfresco deck has a built-in barbecue setting and plunge pool adjacent for entertaining.
Enjoy the escarpment backdrop from the courtyard and rear Juliette balcony while there are ocean views from the upstairs balcony and master bedroom.
A walk-in robe leads to an ensuite while the downstairs powder room provides the third toilet. Other features include high ceilings and ducted air-conditioning throughout.
All located on an easy care, level Torrens Title allotment so "will suit professionals, grown-up families."
The bus stop is practically at your doorstep while a train station and schools all nearby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.