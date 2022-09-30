Track work impacts Illawarra train timetable over long weekend

Illawarra commuters planning their trips over the long weekend and school holidays are advised to take note of changes to train timetables.
Track work will likely impact how people will travel along the South Coast line over the next few days, with replacement buses in place in several areas.
According to Transport for NSW, the changes will run from Friday to next Tuesday and include the following:
Transport for NSW advises replacement buses may be impacted by COVID-related staff shortages and that it is "doing all it can to minimise the impact to your journey."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
