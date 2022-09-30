Registered nurse Georgie Carroll has made humans, has saved humans, has written a book and been on the television, and she'll have people in stitches in Wollongong this Saturday.
The British expat has swapped swabs for smiles and is now dedicating her life to comedy, her latest show Sista Flo 2.0 coming to the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on October 1.
"I work an hour a day tops and there is always a bar," she joked when asked by the Mercury why she changed careers.
"You get a round of applause before you even do anything and the pay somewhat reflects the skills required."
It's been a crazy 12 months for the rising star having released her first book Off the Charts, Network 10 bought her comedy special (her "proudest" achievements to date) and her Spotify podcast The Swab gained a lot of followers.
"You kind of blanket bomb the public with all the things you are proud of and hope you stand out," Carroll said.
While her 80-minute comedy show is Carroll's is her "absolute favourite work that is still living and growing", she isn't entirely sure what is in store for the audience.
"If I knew what was going to fall out of my mouth I would tell you," she told the Mercury.
"I always know where I am starting and usually where I am going to end up but the middle is a free for all. My stand up is like that, I see what people are gagging for and then chase them for harder laughs."
The IPAC show kicks off at 8pm, suitable for ages 15+ as it contains strong language, and runs for about one hour and 20 minutes (with no interval).
For more details and for tickets, visi: https://merrigong.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
