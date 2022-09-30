Wollongong performs on the biggest stage

Something special happened in Wollongong last weekend. Wollongong made a massive statement on the world stage.
When the moment came, Wollongong put its best foot forward.
Of course the sun came out and after Saturday's rainbows and magical mist, the spectacular landscape of the ocean and the escarpment sparkled.
And that was important because for a show like this, that backdrop was the theatre. And what a theatre.
Our beaches, rainforest, ocean pools, parks and landmarks have never looked better.
As Europe awoke, the breathtaking pictures of our backyard rubbed the sleep out of their eyes.
But once those eyes had adjusted, it wasn't just the glittering waterfront that kept millions of viewers glued to their screens.
The riders on that stage then played their part.
A super-human Dutch woman found the unimaginable courage and toughness and extreme athleticism to put 50m on the field and hold that lead to the finish with a fractured elbow after four-and-a-half hours in the saddle.
And a young Belgian emerging superstar of the sport used the disappointment of his third place in the previous weekend's time trial, to fuel a 50km sprint to a Rainbow Jersey that broke all his rivals' hearts and lungs, and brought the world to its feet.
But even these performances were not Wollongong 2022's finest, or the ones that will last the longest in the memories of hundreds of millions around the world.
It was the role of the crowd, our amazing volunteers, the people of Wollongong and the tens of thousands that we welcomed from all over the country and the world, that earned that prize.
The entire population of Helensburgh streaming to the starting line. Champagne breakfasts in the front yards of Coledale. Ten deep on Mount Keira like any Tour de France ascent.
"UCI" crafted in surf skis and a Dharawal bicycle in 30m letters. Onesies and dinosaurs running with the riders up Ramah Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
It was those pictures that truly put Wollongong on the map last weekend.
This was no sleepy industrial backwater but a UCI international bike city, the only one in the Southern Hemisphere, and a truly enviable clean, green lifestyle city, living up to that billing on the world stage.
Take a bow Wollongong. You've raised the bar. Where to from here?
