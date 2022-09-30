October 1 was set to signal the start of a fresh Cricket Illawarra campaign. However, for the second straight year, rain has proven the nemesis for local players.
Cricket Illawarra confirmed on Friday that all round one Twenty20 games scheduled for Saturday had been cancelled. It comes after just one game went ahead in the first couple of rounds last season due to ongoing wet weather.
"There's not much you can do unfortunately," Cricket Illawarra administrator Glenn Bridge said.
"There's not a lot of spare days available [for catch-up matches], but it couldn't be any worse than last year, so we'll be looking for an improvement on last year to get as many games played in as possible.
"Last year, we only had one game played in all grades in the first two or three weeks. This year, we're starting off with T20s, so to lose a round of T20s is not the worst thing that can happen."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
