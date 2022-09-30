Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rain causes delay for start of 2022/23 Cricket Illawarra season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University and Wests players put covers on the pitch during a Cricket Illawarra game in February. Picture by Adam McLean

October 1 was set to signal the start of a fresh Cricket Illawarra campaign. However, for the second straight year, rain has proven the nemesis for local players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.