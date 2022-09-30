According to the latest data from Corelogic, the median Illawarra house price hit an all-time high of $985,000 in April after 19 months of consecutive price increases racked up an increase of over 40 per cent.
However, the market has turned. In the last four months, the median price has fallen each month to be down by just over 5.2 per cent.
If that rate continues for the next eight months the median house price would fall almost 16 per cent over 12 months. Nineteen months of consecutive falls at that rate would rub out 25 per cent of the median value.
For once, Illawarra real estate prices are moving in lockstep with Sydney. Over the last four months, Sydney house prices have fallen by 5.5 per cent although the rise Sydney experienced in the preceding 19 months was only 27.5 per cent - roughly two-thirds of what we saw in the Illawarra.
This trend is of great concern for the local economy. Most people's wealth is tied up in their homes - something like 70 per cent on average - so falls in home prices reduce people's wealth.
Economic theory tells us when people feel poor, they will spend less and that is the beginning of the end - economically speaking. Less spending means less business means less economic growth. The big question is, of course, how bad is it going to get? And how much will prices fall?
At the beginning of this year, the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac predicted house price falls of around 10 per cent. These were brave calls because house prices were still hot and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was yet to touch interest rates.
Last month, ANZ Bank predicted house prices would fall by almost 20 per cent next year. And just last week, RBA economists predicted falls of almost 30 per cent if interest rates stay at current levels. So which is it?
Let me let you into a little economist's secret. No-one really has a clue. Even the most sophisticated economic models are loaded with questionable assumptions - and the most certain thing that can be said about any of these forecasts is they will turn out not to be right.
However, at least two things are clear. First, house prices still have some falling to do. Second, the extent to which they fall will depend on RBA interest rate adjustments. The higher the interest rates, the more costly will be borrowing to buy property and the lower will be demand for property. The RBA's adjustments, in turn, will depend on that highly unpredictable variable - inflation.
For decades, economic forecasters have been predicting "inflation will be about three per cent". And they have been right ... give or take half a per cent. At the moment, inflation is driven by war in Ukraine, fuel prices and COVID's impact on supply chains which has made some goods scarce and driven up prices. All of these factors are highly volatile, unpredictable and uncertain, meaning inflation will be highly volatile, unpredictable and uncertain.
Unfortunately, this will have negative consequences on the local economy regardless of how much house prices fall. When people are uncertain about the future they clam up and don't spend.
The jobs market is in complete contrast to the real estate market. The unemployment rate figures for the September quarter have a two in front of them - the lowest jobless figures in almost 25 years.
But we don't need the Australian Bureau of Statistics to tell us that. Just walk into any restaurant or retail outlet and ask the owners. Everyone is complaining about how hard it is to get labour.
However, unemployment tends to be a lagging variable. When the economy turns, employment figures are the last to turn.
So what does the future hold?
While economic growth figures are not calculated for the Illawarra, we do know that Australia-wide economic growth in the June quarter was a massive 0.9 per cent - equivalent to around 3.6 per annum. That's a fast economy.
However, I think that there is little doubt that this growth is about to end. Australians buy a lot of stuff on credit - think credit cards, car loans etc. The rise in interest rates will also dampen demand for goods and services. This, in turn, will dampen economic activity, and graduating students and finishing high school students will find it increasingly hard to get jobs.
