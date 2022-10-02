In his usual life Sean Moran works as an engineer with the state government's groundwater team, but a desire to help others has seen him put his expertise to use in areas affected by war and disaster.
The Bulli resident recently returned from a four-month deployment to Ukraine with the Red Cross, where he worked to restore water supply, sewerage and heating, as well as helped fix homes damaged during the Russian conflict.
"It's pretty challenging. I didn't really know what to expect going in," Mr Moran said.
He was based in the capital city of Kyiv and worked mostly in the areas to its northwest.
One of the projects involved repairing centralised heating systems, which the residents relied on to heat not only their homes but such facilities as hospitals and schools in a place where winter could see temperatures plummet to -20 degrees.
"We were able to get a lot of those systems back online," Mr Moran said.
He also worked with a local water utility to connect a damaged water supply network to Kyiv's working network, which ensured some 23,000 would have access to a drinkable water supply.
While the area he worked in was not directly affected by conflict at the time, Mr Moran described seeing a lot of destruction, air raid sirens sounding almost daily, and living with the risks of unexploded ordnance.
But one of the most notable experiences from his time in Ukraine, he said, was seeing the "humility and humour and passion for the work" that his Ukrainian colleagues had in the face of their own loss.
"While it was reasonably challenging for me, I think having the experience of being able to work with some people who had gone through so much and were able to get back on the tools was pretty inspiring," Mr Moran said.
He said many workers of the utility companies he worked with had not left their jobs, even as fighting raged around them.
Mr Moran became interested in aid work when he found himself in Thailand in the wake of the devastating 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.
"I decided I wanted to be able to assist in those situations," he said.
A civil engineering student at the time, he switched to environmental engineering and began pursuing humanitarian work.
After spending two years in Namibia with a consultancy company working on a drought relief program, he "started knocking on the Red Cross' door and asking if they'd have [him]".
Mr Moran's first deployment was in 2017 to Nigeria, where he spent a year and a half helping victims of violence by ensuring they had access to clean water, toilets and basic shelter.
Ukraine was his second deployment and there is a "good chance" he will be sent overseas again in future.
But Mr Moran said he would like to return to Ukraine in some way down the line.
"I found it quite a wonderful country, what I saw of the people and their resilience," he said.
"I would absolutely love to go back and help them."
The International Committee of the Red Cross is an independent and neutral organisation that works with victims of conflict and violence.
The Australian Red Cross is operating a Ukraine Crisis Appeal, more information on which can be found here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
