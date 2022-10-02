Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Red Cross aid worker Sean Moran returns to Wollongong from Ukraine

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 2 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's Sean Moran (wearing sunglasses) in Ukraine, where he provided aid with the Red Cross. Picture supplied by International Committee of Red Cross.

In his usual life Sean Moran works as an engineer with the state government's groundwater team, but a desire to help others has seen him put his expertise to use in areas affected by war and disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.