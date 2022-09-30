Illawarra's Daine Richards was the star player in Thursday night's NSW Pride's 6-3 win over Melbourne HC in the opening match of the Hockey One league in Melbourne.
After his debut in the first season in 2019, Richards was in immaculate form scoring two goals and assist in the third and should have warranted the player of the match.
Having just relocated to Perth on a hockey scholarship and work, he was recently selected in the Australia A team on a tour of Japan.
Missing Illawarra Kookaburras Blake Govers, playing hockey in Belgium, and Flynn Ogilvie, on work commitments in Perth, it gave Richards and two other Illawarra debutants Wests' Tom Miotto and University captain Callum Mackay an opportunity to show their talents for future selections.
"We were a bit scrappy in the first quarter and missed a few chances," Richards said.
"I think once we found the goal our energy picked up and we stayed on top for most of the game.
"Nice to have a handful of debutants playing good hockey as well.
The first quarter saw the Pride a goal down from a penalty corner by Melbourne but had a golden opportunity to level scores when local Jack Hayes, now based in Perth, hit the side post from a penalty stroke.
Undeterred, Pride hit back in the third quarter when Richards scored from a narrow arrow and converted his goal for a 2-1 lead.
The lead was extended to 4-1 when Richards made a brilliant cross to Ky Willott who obliged with a field goal and converted his shot for a double goal.
Pride now took control of the game with Miles Davis making it 5-1.
Melbourne came back in the fourth quarter when Nathan Ephraums scored and converted his shot to reduce the deficit to 5-3.
Pride made sure of victory in the final minute when Dylan Martin scored a drag flick after the Melbourne keeper was withdrawn to capitalise on a player advantage.
NSW Pride next face Adelaide Fire away on October 14.
The Hockey One competition has not been held since 2019 due to COVID.
