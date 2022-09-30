Robbed at sea - a tale of modern slavery

The big losers from these crooked arrangements are the foreign workers themselves who are the victims of a modern slavery racket. The Australian community also suffers, as we have been deprived of our own shipping industry and Australian workers have been denied the opportunity to continue the proud tradition of working as seafarers on our island continent. Action and policy reform needs to be taken now to rebuild the Australian Shipping industry at a time when our economy needs the certainty of skilled local labour, our community needs the benefit of these local jobs that pay local taxes and our national security needs our local eyes and ears working the Australian Coastal routes.