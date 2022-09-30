A campaign to reduce the speed limit on a notorious stretch of road in Picton has come to fruition with a 10 km/h reduction announced by Transport NSW.
The speed limit on Menangle Street, Picton between Colden Street and Mathews Lane will reduce from 60 km/h to 50 km/h. The changes come after 14 crashes along the section of road during the five years to June 2021.
Member for Wollondilly, Nathaniel Smith MP, said the change would be implemented later this year from 110 meters south of Colden Street to 100 meters south of Mathews Lane in response to community feedback about safety.
"Transport for NSW is preparing to introduce a speed limit reduction from 60 km/h to 50 km/h for a section of road used by approximately 12,000 vehicles daily, including around 2500 heavy vehicles, in response to community concerns," Mr Smith said.
"Residents on this heritage street have been campaigning for years to get this commonsense reduction through; today, I am thrilled to give them the good news."
"Not only will this speed reduction allow for locals along the hilly street to exit their driveways more safely, but it will also make crossing the street easier and hopefully reduce the high number of accidents the street has experienced over the last decade."
Community members can sign up at saferroadsnsw.com.au to receive updates about speed limits in their area and have a say on speed limits.
