Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash on the Princes Highway at Kiama.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes, near the South Kiama Drive off-ramp at the end of the Kiama Bends.
Police and firefighters have attended.
The vehicle is up on the grass verge and the shoulder has been marked off with traffic cones, but traffic through the site is heavy.
