Jackson Ford's time with St George Illawarra is over, after the homegrown talent signed a fresh deal with the Warriors.
The New Zealand club announced on Friday afternoon that the Gerringong junior would join them on a two-year deal, which will keep him at the Warriors until at least the end of the 2024 NRL season.
Ford started his rugby league journey at Michael Cronin Oval before he quickly progressed into the Steelers junior representative system. The back-rower then joined St George Illawarra's under 20s and NSW Cup teams, before making his NRL debut in 2019.
The 24-year-old now departs the Dragons having played 33 NRL games for the club, including five appearances this season
"We're thrilled to secure Jackson as we look towards relaunching the club at home in 2023," Warrior chief executive officer Cameron George said.
"He'll add quality to our back-row resources and will also bring valuable experience at both NRL and NSW Cup levels providing greater depth to our squad."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
