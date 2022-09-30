Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong Lions junior Jackson Ford departs St George Illawarra Dragons

Joshua Bartlett
September 30 2022 - 4:40am
Jackson Ford looks to offload during a game for St George Illawarra against the Sharks earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean

Jackson Ford's time with St George Illawarra is over, after the homegrown talent signed a fresh deal with the Warriors.

