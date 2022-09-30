The site of a four-car crash on Mount Ousley Road on Friday afternoon has been cleared.
Traffic was banking up behind the scene of the crash, but the Transport Management Centre advises it is beginning to ease.
The crash occurred about 3pm in the soutbound lanes, just past Clive Bissell Drive.
