Justice for Jane - David Bagster sentenced for manslaughter of Valmai Birch

Valmai 'Jane' Birch has been remembered as a "lovely, vivacious" woman with an infectious laugh whose life was tragically cut short as a man who she could have trusted was sentenced for her manslaughter.
David William Bagster, 55, was sentenced to 11 years and six months in jail, with a non parole period of eight years for the manslaughter of Ms Birch.
Speaking outside court, Ms Birch's aunt Lynne Pollard said she was happy with the verdict.
"I want to thank the police and prosecutors for all the good work," she said.
Mrs Pollard delivered a victim impact statement in court, describing Ms Birch as an artistic, happy child, but whose life was turned upside down by the death of her mother, the day after her 15th birthday.
"Jane found it heartbreaking and struggled to cope at school,' Mrs Pollard said.
"Her dad was overcome with grief."
Ms Birch then began a series of relationships with older men and in February 1998 had her first son.
Ms Birch's relationship with her son's father was violent and she fled from him.
Ms Birch later had another relationship with an older man, giving birth to her second son.
In 2010, Ms Birch had secured a unit in Woonona and Mrs Pollard described this as the moment her life began to turn around.
"All she wanted was a home to get her life together,' she said.
Less than a year later, her body was found in a wheelie bin in the shower recess of that unit, with one of her legs partially tied to her and her body semi-submerged in water.
Ms Birch's death left an absence in her family, and Mrs Pollard described missing phone calls and shopping trips with her niece whose laughter was infectious.
"Jane's life was cut short, never to see her boys become young men and see her grandchildren," Mrs Pollard said.
"Rest in peace my darling Jane."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.