The deception that featured so prominently during Melissa Caddick's life has been publicly displayed in all its gory detail at her inquest.
The past week has served up a trove of revelations. Before we get to them - let's recap ...
Ms Caddick's Ponzi scheme victims, mostly family and friends, lost a total of somewhere between $20 and $30 million - most of which was used to fund Ms Caddick's lavish lifestyle
In February 2021 her decomposing foot encased in a shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.
Expert evidence has found Ms Caddick suffered from narcissistic personality disorder, and the shame and humiliation suffered from being exposed could have caused such intense psychological distress, and potentially suicide.
Here are some of the revelations from the coroner's court this week ...
Dean Jordan, senior counsel on behalf of ASIC, was questioning Caddick's hairdresser-rapper-husband Anthony Koletti when he flat out asked: "You now accept you too were deceived by Ms Caddick?"
"Yes," Mr Koletti said.
It was one of a number of u-turns Mr Kolleti made on Friday.
After previously calling ASIC's lead investigator Isabella Allen "cold-hearted, abrupt and uncaring", Mr Koletti changed his tune.
When Ms Allen's lawyer John Sutton said his client has "at all times acted in a professional and perhaps distant manner towards both you and Melissa", Koletti said: "OK I accept that."
But he still holds the corporate watchdog responsible for her suspected death.
Mr Koletti told the inquest that he definitely did not assist in her vanishing without a trace.
"Did you delay reporting her missing in order to give her time to try and g, said.
"I did not," Mr Koletti said.
On the evening Ms Caddick disappeared her husband went to a friend's place in Rose Bay to get an "e-cigarette," he told the NSW Coroners Court.
"On a night you told us you were conducting searches throughout the day ... you in fact went to smoke a joint with a friend," Mr Downing said.
Mr Koletti said he was concerned about his wife and accepted he smoked weed to calm himself down.
And as with many facets of the case, eyebrows were raised when listing agent Sotheby's put a $10,000 fee on viewing the now-for-sale Caddick home.
Intense interest in the coastal Dover Heights home, east of Sydney, of the missing woman has forced Sotheby's into establishing the refundable entry cost to ensure only genuine buyers are allowed in.
It is understood the court-appointed receiver of Caddick's assets is hopeful it sells for at least $10 million.
Sotherby's managing director Michael Pallier is handling the sale, with expressions of interest closing on October 31.
For stickybeaks who don't have a spare $10,000 to take a look, there's photos and video of the five bedroom, four bathroom home to whet your appetite (above).
