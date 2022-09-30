Illawarra Mercury
Valmai 'Jane' Birch remembered after her killer David Bagster sentenced

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:14am
A life cut short: Valmai 'Jane' Birch's life and David Bagster's trial

Speaking outside Wollongong Courthouse on Friday, Lynne Pollard, the aunt of Valmai 'Jane' Birch, described how it felt to finally have her niece's killer sentenced.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

