A life cut short: Valmai 'Jane' Birch's life and David Bagster's trial

Speaking outside Wollongong Courthouse on Friday, Lynne Pollard, the aunt of Valmai 'Jane' Birch, described how it felt to finally have her niece's killer sentenced.
"I feel a great feeling of relief, the family has finally got justice," she said.
It has been more than a decade since Mrs Pollard last saw Ms Birch.
In March 2011, Mrs Pollard and the Illawarra was horrified after reports emerged that a woman had been found in her Woonona home, tied up and partially submerged in a wheelie bin in the shower recess of her bathroom.
Police were only alerted to this after neighbours complained of a smell emanating from the unit and officers found Ms Birch's body on March 22.
Forensic investigators could not determine the exact date of Ms Birch's death, but she was last seen on March 9 at Wollongong Train Station.
The man she was last seen with, David Bagster, was Jane's on-again, off again boyfriend and the two moved in circles of drug users in Wollongong.
Soon after Ms Birch's death was revealed, Bagster was a focus of suspicion, with friends of the pair suspecting that he may have killed Ms Birch.
Police interviewed Bagster four times during their investigation, but it was not until 2019 that he was charged.
This began the court process which would eventually lead to Bagster, now 55, being convicted for the manslaughter of Ms Birch and sentenced to jail for 11 years and six months, with a eight year non parole period.
With time already served, Bagster will be eligible for release from October 1, 2027.
Bagster has always maintained his innocence.
The first trial into the death of Ms Birch, who was known to her friends as Jane, commenced in January 2021.
Eventually, after weeks of evidence, including forensics, the observations of friends and testimony of witnesses, the jury could not reach a conclusion.
After a delay caused by the COVID pandemic, a retrial was held in mid 2022.
Read more:
Much of the same evidence was brought to trial, albeit in a somewhat shortened format and the jury heard about the life Ms Birch and Bagster lived together in the weeks and months leading up to her death.
Both were heavy drug users, and moved in circles of other drug users.
Both used drugs to cope with traumatic pasts, in the case of Bagster, alleged abuse when he was a child, and in the case of Ms Birch, the death of her mother the day after her fifteenth birthday and to escape violent domestic partners.
Bagster was one of those partners.
Friends of the pair told the court how Ms Birch would have visible bruises from beatings at the hands of Bagster and one told of how she found Ms Birch tied up after being invited by Bagster for a threesome with the couple.
Other witnesses also told of Ms Birch's loving and caring attitude. During the sentencing of Bagster Ms Birch's aunt said she had an infectious laugh and she missed going on shopping trips and having phone calls with her niece.
Bagster said when Ms Birch was not using drugs she was "loving, caring, the most wonderful person".
While Judge Andrew Haesler said not all of the testimony of her friends could be believed, it was these descriptions of the injuries of Ms Birch, which were consistent with her final condition, that linked Bagster to her death.
"There was evidence he had tied her up in the past, he did tie her up on this occasion," Judge Haesler said.
On March 9, the last day that Ms Birch was seen alive, she was seen by friends and on CCTV at Wollongong station. She and Bagster had used drugs that day, and then caught the train together back to their homes in Woonona and Corrimal, respectively.
Neighbours reported seeing Ms Birch so affected by drugs that she had collapsed on her street, outside her unit.
They helped her inside and that was the last anyone saw of her.
In the days that followed, neighbours reported Bagster coming to the unit and being asked to let in, but no one saw anyone enter or exit the unit, Judge Haesler said.
"No one saw him [Bagster] enter, no one saw anyone enter."
Bagster and Ms Birch had what Judge Haesler described as a "flexible" relationship.
"Not exclusive, but it was close."
The relationship was marked by physical and other forms of violence, which Judge Haesler termed coercive control.
It was not unusual for the pair to be together, but nor was it unusual for them to spend long periods apart.
During the trial, Bagster told the jury this was what happened when he couldn't reach Ms Birch. He assumed that she had gone away unannounced, something she had done previously.
By March 17, one of Ms Birch's neighbours described a bad smell, similar to that of a dead rat emanating from the unit.
Even Bagster, who met with some of Ms Birch's neighbours in the days after March 9, remarked on the bad smell.
Neighbours also described lights being turned off.
Once police entered the unit they soon found Ms Birch's body.
She was face down, partially submerged in a wheelie bin located in the shower recess of her bathroom.
Her leg was tied to her waist by a piece of cloth.
Investigators found blood in the bathroom as well as notes in the unit from Bagster.
Bagster's fingerprints were found on fans and his DNA was found on the wheelie bin.
It is not known exactly how Ms Birch died. Judge Haesler said the cause could be positional asphyxia, drowning, neck compression, drug overdose or a combination of these factors.
What is clear, Judge Haesler said, is that Bagster was in the unit with Ms Birch and could have avoided her death.
"He did not seek help, he tied her, and placed her - still tied - in a wheelie bin. His actions demeaned her both in life and death," Judge Haesler said.
"He did not care for her."
With Bagster now sentenced, Mrs Pollard said Ms Birch would be survived by her two sons, who had been adopted into foster care. One is soon to have his 18th birthday.
Judge Haesler said the family had the sincere consolences of the court.
"Jane has had her life cut short, never to see her boys become young men, and their achievements in life."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.