A rapper and former reality-tv star who styled himself as "Rif Raf from the Shire" has been found to not have followed COVID directions.
Joel Rafidi, 31, said that COVID rules did not apply to him as they were not delivered to him personally.
Rafidi and Alyssa Rafidi appeared self-represented in Wollongong Local Court on Friday and conceded they had been sitting with a group of more than two people, not exercising, when police approached them at the Towradgi beach park in July 2021.
The pair were not wearing masks, which they said they had a medical exemption for, and denied they were sitting within 1.5 metres of another person not from their family.
Rafidi, who appeared in the 2012 "dramality" series The Shire, had styled himself as "Rif Raf from the Shire" in a nod to his aspirations as a hip-hop artist.
More recently, Rafidi has had a change of career, now referring to himself as a "coach".
"I help truth seekers reclaim their power & cultivate inner & outer freedom," he says on his Instagram page.
In CCTV footage played to the court, the Rafidis can be seen sitting close to other members of the group and not wearing masks.
When the police approach the group, they introduce themselves and inform the group that they cannot be sitting together.
One person in the group can be heard saying that the COVID rules do not apply to them and a personalised note needs to be delivered for the directions to apply.
At the time, people in NSW could not gather outside unless for the purpose of exercise and in the company of their household and had to be wearing a mask when not able to socially distance outdoors.
In court on Friday, Joel Rafidi said the COVID rules at the time did not apply to him.
"I was never made aware of an order that required my compliance," he said.
"It must be handed to me."
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said this did not amount to an excuse or an exemption to the rules.
"It is not practicable to serve each person in the state with a copy of that order, it's a proclamation," he said.
"Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, not a defence."
Rafidi was undeterred, saying he must receive the order in person.
"According to the law [the order] must have my name on it, it must be handed to me."
This did not sway Mr O'Brien who found each of the breaches proven but did not record a conviction.
"Public health orders do not have to be sent to each and every person, they're proclaimed," he said.
"You're expected to be aware of the law and comply with it."
