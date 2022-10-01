Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man charged after ice, gun found in Dapto home

Updated October 1 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs, a handgun and ammunition seized from a Dapto home. Pictures by NSW Police Force.

A man stands accused of supplying the ice after a search of a Dapto home uncovered the drug and a loaded handgun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.