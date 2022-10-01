A man stands accused of supplying the ice after a search of a Dapto home uncovered the drug and a loaded handgun.
Police went to the Duley Street, Dapto home about 4pm on Friday in relation to a 25-year-old man wanted on two warrants.
The man was arrested at the property and police alleged he was found with methamphetamines.
Police said a search of the home uncovered more meth and a loaded handgun.
The man was subject to a firearms prohibition order.
The man was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with the outstanding warrants, as well as firearm found at a premises while subject to a prohibition order, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without a licence, not keeping a firearm safely, and drug supply.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
