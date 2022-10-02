As the weather heats up, maritime authorities are ramping up compliance checks to ensure everyone remains safe when boating.
NSW Maritime boating safety officers are in the midst of a long weekend blitz - which coincides with the start of National Safe Boating Week - making sure that boaters have the right equipment and knowledge when they head out on the water.
Senior boating safety officer Luke Macdonald said a primary area of focus was lifejackets, making sure boaters had them on board and were up-to-date with servicing them.
Inflatable lifejackets must be serviced every 12 months.
The importance of wearing lifejackets is something that Mr Macdonald is trying to drive home during this long weekend blitz.
NSW Maritime says that 10 of 13 people who died on the state's waterways in the last year were not wearing lifejackets.
Mr Macdonald has also been checking that those heading into open water have other necessary - and lawfully required - equipment, such as flares and a V-sheet (a distress signal).
Mr Macdonald said on Sunday it had been a quiet long weekend on the water, but he expected Monday to be busier.
He urged boaters to plan ahead, prepare for their trip out on the water, and predict what might happen.
"Preparation is a pretty big thing," Mr Macdonald said.
Boaters are also urged to check their boats are water-ready, stay up-to-date with conditions, safety messages and weather warnings, and make sure their licence and registrations are current.
By 1pm on Sunday, there were 220 compliance checks along the Illawarra and South Coast, resulting in 22 penalty notices or official cautions.
Maritime officials were glad to see a high compliance rate during the first half of the long weekend but the part of the Shoalhaven south of Nowra, encompassing Jervis Bay, Sussex Inlet and St Georges Basin, was overrepresented, accounting for 11 per cent of the formal actions taken statewide.
Across NSW, the top three offences were non-compliance with lifejacket laws, not carrying or maintaining safety equipment, and licensing and registration offences.
More information on boating safety and laws can be found online here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
