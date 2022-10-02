Wollongong night scene comes to life as Hawks face Kings: Editorial

The world's eyes may have been on Wollongong this time last week, but it was Saturday night this week when the city truly came to life.
Wollongong's bars and restaurants were booming the first Saturday of the month.
The city looked and felt spectacular.
The locals enjoyed the housekeeping work carried out by Wollongong City Council to get the place ready for the big race.
Crown Street was lit up and the palm tree up the pole was looking healthy.
The newly rebuilt Lang Corner looked stunning - even if the shop front units have yet to be filled.
Thousands came into town to watch the Illawarra Hawks first game of the season against the Sydney Kings.
It attracted crowds that the local taxi drivers and business owners were relieved to see.
While the Kings and the Hawks are arch rivals, the Sydney fans like an away game in Wollongong; many enjoy the 'intimate' atmosphere of the entertainment centre and make the most of it with a stay in our hotels.
It was a close game, and the Hawks were unable to land a win against the Kings.
The team proved that they were ready to entertain their fans.
If they can continue encouraging loyal fans to get out of their homes and through the doors of the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, then they'll be keeping everyone very happy.
Gayle Tomlinson
