Man charged with stealing cigarette machine from Coniston Hotel

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 8:40pm
Glen Findell denies stealing a cigarette machine from the Coniston Hotel.

A Mangerton man accused of stealing a cigarette machine and its contents - worth over $22,000 - from a Coniston pub maintains he is innocent of the crime.

