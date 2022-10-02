A Mangerton man accused of stealing a cigarette machine and its contents - worth over $22,000 - from a Coniston pub maintains he is innocent of the crime.
Glen David Findell appeared at Wollongong Local Court via video link on Sunday, charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
The charge stems from an alleged incident early on the morning of Tuesday, September 27 at the Coniston Hotel in Bridge Street.
Court documents said about 5.37am CCTV footage captured a person police alleged was Findell pacing back and forth at the entry of the hotel.
He was with an unknown person, who had a furniture trolley.
Police alleged that about two minutes later, CCTV footage showed the pair enter the pub, run up a hallway and stop at the cigarette machine, before placing it on the furniture trolley and wheeling it out to the car park.
The pair allegedly left the machine between two vehicle and left but within minutes a blue Toyota Prado entered the car park and Findell and the other person got out, then loaded the cigarette machine into the back and drove off.
The cigarette machine contained 313 packets of cigarettes and $2142 in cash.
Later that morning, Findell was allegedly seen at the Berkeley Hotel wearing identical shoes to those seen in the CCTV from the Coniston Hotel.
Police alleged he and two other men used the proceeds of the earlier crime to play gaming machines at this pub.
That afternoon, police found the Prado in Paynes Road, Mangerton, with the furniture trolley in the back.
About 6.30pm police searched Findell's home and found 142 packets of cigarettes, the keys to the Prado and some of the clothing the unknown person was seen wearing in the CCTV footage.
Then on the afternoon of Saturday, October 1 police tried to pull over a Ford Territory on the Princes Highway at Dapto.
It did not stop, but police did not give chase due to the weather.
But a short time later it was seen in Mianga Crescent in Unanderra, where the occupants got out and fled, jumping over several fences.
With the help of the dog squad, police found Findell hiding in a nearby creek and arrested him.
At court on Sunday the 39-year-old applied for bail, which police opposed due to concerns he would fail to appear at court.
Defence lawyer Nic Breen said identity was an issue in this case and the property found at Findell's address likely belonged to the unknown person.
Mr Breen said Findell had recently started taking methadone and was making progress.
But registrar Cally D'Arcy refused bail, saying Findell had not shown why he should not be detained.
She said Findell allegedly committed the crime while on parole, and methadone was available to him in custody.
Findell will return to court on Tuesday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
