Police find accused speedster hiding in ceiling of Wollongong home

Police allege a Wollongong man who has already served jail time for driving offences reached speeds of over 50 km/h above the limit when they tried to pull him over.
Chi Tan Huynh, 39, was arrested on Saturday night after police found him hiding in the ceiling cavity of his Corrimal Street home, almost a month after the alleged pursuit.
About 8.05am on September 7, court documents said, police allegedly spotted Huynh behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat on Springhill Road in Coniston, and decided to stop him for a breath test and licence compliance check.
Huynh's licence is disqualified until 2029.
The documents said four officers saw Huynh and recognised him.
Huynh allegedly slowed from 80 km/h to 40 but then accelerated and moved in front of the police car, prompting officers to turn on the lights and sirens.
Police alleged Huynh then accelerated harshly and weaved between three lanes of traffic, before turning right onto Masters Road.
He allegedly overtook a truck on the left and increased his speed to over 130 km/h in the 80 zone.
The roads were busy and due to the danger, police decided not to pursue.
Police said they saw the car move at the last moment from the M1 Motorway northbound on-ramp to the southbound ramp, narrowly avoiding a crash with another vehicle.
A short time later police attended Huynh's home and served a form of demand on his partner, the registered owner of the vehicle.
She had just woken up and could not say who had the car, but Huynh was not home and the only set of car keys were gone.
Police applied for an arrest warrant after learning Huynh intended to avoid apprehension, which they served on Saturday night when they found him in the ceiling.
Huynh was subsequently charged with driving while disqualified, not stopping, and driving recklessly or dangerously.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, where he applied for bail.
Legal Aid solicitor Nic Breen said Huynh denied driving the car on the day in question and intended to fight the charges.
Mr Breen said identity was a "clear issue", relying on the identification by officers.
Huynh's wait for a hearing would potentially exceed any sentence he would serve if found guilty, he said, and jail was not a certainty.
Mr Breen said Huynh would continue to live with his parents and two young children, and could report to police daily.
However, registrar Cally D'Arcy said she found it difficult to believe that four officers could not identify Huynh.
She said his recorded was "littered" with driving while disqualified offences.
"He just doesn't comply with court-ordered disqualification periods, which poses a danger to the community," Ms D'Arcy said.
Huynh was refused bail to appear at court again on Tuesday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.