Man accused of driving offences found hiding in Wollongong ceiling

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 9:45pm
Police find accused speedster hiding in ceiling of Wollongong home

Police allege a Wollongong man who has already served jail time for driving offences reached speeds of over 50 km/h above the limit when they tried to pull him over.

