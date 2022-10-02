After three years of fires, floods and COVID-19, a colourful Spring event is finally making its return.
The Braidwood Open Gardens will take place on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.
The event, a fundraiser for Braidwood's not-for-profit preschool, will help fund the preschool's much needed new extension.
With the massive increase in building costs over the past few years, the project came in well over budget and the preschool is relying on grants and fundraising to complete the extension, which is desperately needed with 50 local children currently on the waitlist for a place at preschool.
This year six gardens will be open to the public over the weekend with something of interest for everyone.
Historic properties Bedervale, Mona Farm, Charleston Lodge and The Doncaster provide visitors with a rare glimpse into the town's rich origins, while Linden and 18 Coronation Avenue showcase Braidwood's strong gardening culture.
There will be garden tours at Mona Farm with their head gardener, fresh local flowers for sale at The Doncaster and Linden, and a cake stall at The Doncaster.
Guided tours of historic Bedervale Homestead will be available for an additional fee.
Raffle tickets will also be sold at each garden gate for the chance to win a night at one of Mona Farm's luxury guest houses.
The gardens will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm with Mona Farm open Sunday only 12pm to 4pm.
Entry is $5 per garden, under 18s free. For more information visit www.braidwoodgardens.com.au.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.