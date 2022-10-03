Multi-faceted creative Elana Stone has always been busy, whether it's as a member of lady-folk group All Our Exes Live in Texas, playing with Midnight Oil, John Butler, or Missy Higgins, or co-hosting a successful podcast with Josh Pyke.
Stone has shifted the focus lately to her solo career with the release of the love song Oregon (from her upcoming fourth solo album) with three full-band shows in October set for Melbourne (October 6), Wollongong (October 8) and Sydney (October 9).
"This album has been a long time coming," Stone told the Mercury.
"Like many artists I spent a fair amount of time writing songs during the lockdowns. I was going through some massive changes in my life (falling in love, touring the world, becoming a mum) and the world has also been going through huge changes."
She said the album was the culmination of the last seven years, though admitted she was always songwriting and creating, never knowing where they may end up.
"I never really have a plan in my head of where they will end up so it's very likely that I will use them for All Our Exes Live in Texas or Elana Stone or even a musical about the ill-fated explorers Burke and Wills (this was recently performed at Merrigong Theatre Company in Wollongong over three glorious nights)," Stone said.
To celebrate the release of her new single she's chosen boutique venues for her concerts - like 130 Art Studios on Keira Street - to "test the water" for the revival of her solo career.
"In a way I'm starting from scratch again because I haven't put anything out under my own name for such a long time," Stone said.
"I am just testing the water and seeing if people will come out and see the new stuff. Also, these venues were handpicked by me because I love them.
"The Vanguard in Sydney is where I developed and grew as an artist from the early days - I think I was one of the first performers to ever play there! 130 Art Studios in Wollongong is run by a friend of mine (Orlando Norrish) and he's passionate about live music so we are putting on this show together.
"The Gasometer in Collingwood, Melbourne is a great space for live music - I have never actually played there but I've always wanted to."
Stone is also kept busy as an ongoing member of Missy Higgins' live band, has toured the world as a singer/pianist/accordion player and percussionist with the john Butler Trio including opening for John Butler across Europe in 2022, and has been part of three podcasts in the last two years.
Tickets are on sale now from elanastone.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
