After tours with Midnight Oil, John Butler, Ms Elana Stone has gone solo

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:30am
Singer-songwriter Elana Stone. Picture by Nick McKinlay.

Multi-faceted creative Elana Stone has always been busy, whether it's as a member of lady-folk group All Our Exes Live in Texas, playing with Midnight Oil, John Butler, or Missy Higgins, or co-hosting a successful podcast with Josh Pyke.

