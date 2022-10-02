A national team of scientists delving into joint diseases like osteoarthritis have received $7 million in funding for more research.
Osteoarthritis is one of the top 10 contributors to the global burden of disease, according to the team, affecting more than two million Australians.
Researchers from the University of Wollongong's Intelligent Polymer Research Institute are part of the national team developing novel cartilage-based stem cell therapies to revolutionise the treatment of joint diseases and facial disfigurement.
They're collaborating with the University of Melbourne (UOM), St Vincent's Hospital, Melbourne and the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
"Cartilage holds an important role in the body, lining the surface of our joints. Because of this, cartilage loss is far-reaching, leading to pain, deformity and loss of function," said Professor Peter Choong (UOM), who's leading the project.
"Microtia - an absent or poorly formed ear - affects one in 2000 newborns and can lead to hearing loss, speech, and literacy delays.
"Our research will change how these conditions are treated, using patients' own stem cells to restore damaged or absent cartilage and minimise the number of operations required and overall time spent in hospital."
As just announced by Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler, almost $7 million has been awarded to the initiative through the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).
The UOW research team comprising Professor Gordon Wallace, Associate Professor Stephen Beirne, Dr Sanjeev Gambhir and Dr Johnson Chung will be charged with developing and processing new material formulations to ensure the effective integration of stem cells into the clinically deployable system.
UOW will also develop innovative hardware to enable the on-site processing of stem cells.
"We are excited to be part of this national team that will deliver stem cell-based therapies for cartilage regeneration targeted at fixing defects in knees and creating bioprinted living ears for patients with microtia," Professor Wallace said.
"The team comprises individuals with all the skills needed to ensure successful clinical deployment."
