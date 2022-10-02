World class cricket experience comes to Wollongong ahead of the T20

Cricket fans will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when a special "regional roadshow" hits the heart of Wollongong then Bowral this October.
The one-day event with interactive activities, displays and prizes will tour 11 regional locations in the lead up to the opening Super 12 game between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
From 11am to 3pm the roadshow will visit Wollongong's Crown Street Mall on October 12, before travelling to Bowral's Bradman Oval on October 13.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered cricket players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system, and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers.
"With Sydney hosting six World Cup matches including a semi-final, the Regional Roadshow brings the action to fans who mightn't otherwise be able to travel to matches and gives students a chance to get involved during the school holidays," he said.
More information on the T20 World Cup can be found at www.t20worldcup.com.
