Grungy Port Kembla best place to host Halloween festivities, the event organiser said.

Illawarra is gearing up for the spooky season and a suburb with a decidely dark history will host some serious Halloween festivities this year.
The Port Kembla Fear Fest is being organised on Wentworth Street and it's going to extend way beyond run-of-the-mill trick-or-treating.
Chimera Crystals owner Kelly Lorimer has taken up the mammoth task of organising the event and could not be more excited to welcome everyone to the streets of Port Kembla.
The event will feature spooky activities for kids, face painting, free lollies, live music, food stalls, adult fancy dress, psychic medium readings and much more.
"I'm also booking street entertainers, so you can expect to be greeted by people on stilts," Mrs Lorimer said.
Mrs Lorimer said the shops on the street will all be decorating their shop fronts closer to the date.
The old buildings in Port Kembla, Mrs Lorimer said, add to the haunted energy associated to the place, especially Hill 60.
Mrs Lorimer said the suburb was previously known for its military barracks and has had its fair share of incidents.
"When people think of Port Kembla they think of delinquents wandering the streets but it has changed," she said. "The event will show people how the region has evolved while still embracing its history."
The free event on October 29 will be on from 10am until late.
