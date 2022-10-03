Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Grungy Port Kembla 'best place to host Halloween festivities'

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Psychic medium Rebs Baijent and owner Kelly Lorimer at Chimera Crystals in Port Kembla. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra is gearing up for the spooky season and a suburb with a decidely dark history will host some serious Halloween festivities this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.