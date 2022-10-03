Take a tour of Bulli's derelict Denmark Hotel before it's transformed

It's the eyesore of Bulli, but the owner of the decrepit Denmark Hotel on the Princes Highway can still see its beauty and is desperate to get restoration plans approved before it's nothing but rubble.
Sean Hannon wants to revive the 136-year-old building by turning it into three apartments (one up top and two below), but said the longer it takes to get the council's approval the more the heritage building has deteriorated.
He said vandals have been squatting in the building on and off, with the rear balcony balustrade being "kicked out" and various fires being lit during the night.
"I can see when the other bloke walked away," Mr Hannon said of the previous owner. "I said it'd take 10 years, well we're up to 12."
The Mercury ventured inside the derelict structure which looked much more forlorn than the images taken in 2020 for the development application submitted to Wollongong Council.
Graffiti is mixed with charcoal stains (caused by fires) around the internal downstairs walls. Walls are held together by wooden bracing while the plaster is crumbling in many places.
A handful of original timber window frames remain intact though without glass, while remnants of yesteryear can be spotted in pieces of gold and white floral wall paper, yet to flake off the second level.
Graham Neaves, of In2 Architecture, has been working on the project and presented their submission to the Wollongong Local Planning Panel (WLPP) on September 20.
Mr Neaves told the Mercury they needed to "change a few minor things" and looked forward to obtaining approval by year's end in anticipation of construction beginning in 2023.
A spokeswoman for Wollongong City Council said once the necessary information was submitted by the applicants, a brief assessment would take place before returning to the WLPP for determination.
The Denmark was built in 1886 by Danish migrant JP Orvad, initially as a stop over hotel in association with Cobb & Co coaches, according to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage.
"Both Orvald and his hotel were instrumental to development of Bulli until the opening of the competing Bulli Family Hotel in 1889," the OEH states.
"Orvald died in 1891 and his family sold Denmark Hotel in 1892. The hotel gradually lost its importance and was de-licensed in 1907. It went through a series of adaptive reuses (including as flats, boarding house and residence) until it fell into disrepair c. 1987."
A previous owner of the heritage building had sought to turn it into a licensed restaurant with accommodation and a retail outlet, with a development application being approved by the council in 2003 but nothing eventuated.
Mr Hannon purchased the run down coach house for $427,000 in 2011, but said he has spent in excess of $100,000 in plans and proposals to be able to bring it back to life.
He had tried to begin some restoration works such as with plumbing and "strengthen and retain the structure" of the second-level flooring, though admitted the council had issued a stop work order around 2013 asking for a full DA.
In 2019, a development application for structural stabilisation works including new brick boundary walls and concrete footings was rejected.
Mr Hannon has also wanted to create five apartments but was "knocked back" and revised that to three.
In the current DA the exterior would be constructed to retain much of the heritage character of the building, though several windows would need to be removed.
However the development "will necessitate some substantial internal changes". This would not include fireplaces, which will be incorporated into the room designs.
The DA was been placed on public exhibition, where two responses were opposed and five in favour.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
