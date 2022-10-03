It's the business end of the Illawarra Premier League, and on Monday, this year's finals race will be reduced from five to four teams.
Coniston will host rivals Cringila in a sudden-death elimination final at JJ Kelly Park. The winner will surge ahead and meet Bulli next weekend, while it's curtains for the losing side.
'Cono' head into the game as favourites after finishing their regular campaign in third position. The side boasts a wealth of experience, including Van Elia, Lukas Stergiou and Sam Matthews.
Conversely, the young Lions have been the surprise packet of this year's Premier League. After finishing in fourth place on the table, Cringila break a 14-year IPL finals drought, and will be keen to spring an upset on Monday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
