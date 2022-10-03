Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Live

Live updates from the Illawarra Premier League elimination final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coniston striker Adam Voloder controls possession ahead of a Cringila opponent when the sides met in 2021 at JJ Kelly Park. Picture by Robert Peet

It's the business end of the Illawarra Premier League, and on Monday, this year's finals race will be reduced from five to four teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.