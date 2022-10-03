Illawarra Mercury

Is Stuart Park turning into a swamp? Letters, October 4, 2022

October 3 2022 - 5:30pm
Stuart Park looking waterlogged in September 2022. Picture by Robert Peet

I first raised concern about the development of the Stuart Park Swamp on the main oval with Wollongong City Council (WCC) at the end of 2021. At the time it was little more than a pond.

