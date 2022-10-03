Is Stuart Park turning into a swamp? Letters, October 4, 2022

I first raised concern about the development of the Stuart Park Swamp on the main oval with Wollongong City Council (WCC) at the end of 2021. At the time it was little more than a pond.
The pond had, what looked like, an effluent scum on the surface and the ground had dropped away as if it was developing a sinkhole.
I had a follow up with WCC in March 2022 which included a site inspection which showed the swamp had significantly expanded from a small pond to cover almost all of the "oval". The majority of Stuart Park had become saturated including west of the oval - not helped by significant rain over the Jan-Feb period.
Sydney Water was contacted by WCC. Sydney Water said it was not their doing, as their pipe did not pass directly under that area. Since that meeting the ground has continued to sink.
In April 2022, I took photos of the ponds in the swamp which show algae on the ponds surfaces . I did not find any algae on any other ponds in Stuart Park on that day.
Whilst WCC is assessing improved drainage for Stuart Park the history of a swamp in this area is unprecedented when compared with previous La Nina's including 1989-90.
I am calling on Sydney Water to confirm their statement it does not involve them, by running their camera down their pipe and prove there are no breakages.
Ian Young
Towradgi
Over the past 40 years our economic structure has changed from Keynesian to neo-liberalism. Do we now find it acceptable for our provider companies to make decisions based on profit rather than people.
A recent example might be care providers during the UCI bike races. Providers who actually cared for their clients and put their clients' well being above their profits arranged workarounds.
They worked with adjusted schedules to meet the varying road closures and/or carers walked in to care for their clients. This likely cost the provider in extra travel and scheduling time. Other providers made the decision not to care for their clients in locations affected by the road closures.
Has our society been so influenced by neo-liberalism that we accept companies in the caring industries making decisions not to do their job if it's too difficult or not profitable enough?
We often hear politicians and business leaders say things are "good for the economy". What good is the economy if it only serves the super-rich companies and not the people? Our economic structure most definitely serves the billionaires who continue to profit.
Suzanne de Vive
Corrimal
