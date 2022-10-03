Historic Moss Vale property saved after court fight

A 95-year-old property in Moss Vale has been saved from sub division after the Land and Environment Court upheld an interim heritage order.
The property on 26 Elizabeth Street is known as 'Karingal' and is known for it's heritage features and beautiful gardens.
The applicant, Beaches Capital Ventures Pty Limited launched an appeal to overturn Wingecarribee Shire Council's decision to place an interim heritage order on the property.
In her decision dated September 16 2022, Commissioner Susan O'Neil said she was satisfied that the property was of local heritage significance after hearing from both parties.
Elizabeth Street Action Group spokesperson David Hayman said he was pleased with the Land and Environment's decision.
"I think it's terrific," he said.
"I think it also affirms the Wingecarribee Shire Council's direction in terms of their advice about the heritage of this particular site, and house and garden and fence etc.
"What pleases me, is that it confirms our concern and desire to maintain a sense of cultural and garden heritage in the Southern Highlands."
He also thanked everyone who supported the group and signed the petition.
"We're a small group, about 40 people," he said.
"We were well supported, and more than 1000 people signed an online petition in a matter of days.
"It generated a lot of community support. We were also well supported by the council.
An Interim Heritage Order on the property was issued by Wingecarribee Shire Council on November 19, 2021. The Interim Heritage Order was initially valid for six months and was later extended to twelve months.
Moss Vale historian David Baxter said there was plenty of history that surrounded the property built by Alf Stephens.
It was built in 1927 by Alf Stephens for prominent Moss Vale storekeeper, Stanley Edward Gibson Browne.
"Some of the parts of the building like the original dark brick fence is capped with Bowral Trachyte," he said.
Mr Baxter said several prominent Moss Vale families had lived in that house since it was built.
"The first family that lived there was the Browne family," he said.
"Stanley was a shopkeeper, he had an all-around shop and then built a produce store on Lackey Road.
"On the side of the house, he had a great big tennis court. He and his wife Marjorie were very good tennis players and they started their own tennis club between 1929 and 1932 called 'Karingals'.
"They were really successful for four years."
Stanley Browne died in 1955 and the house was bought by his friend James "Jimmy" McAndrews three years later in 1958.
"When Stan died, Jimmy bought it," explained Mr Baxter
"He lived there until 1967, he died very young. His wife and family stayed there until at least 1980.
"After that, there was only one other family, Roger and Jennifer Manning, that I know of that moved and I'm not sure when that was."
'Karingal' and three other properties in Bowral are on track to be listed as heritage items in the Wingecarribee Local Environmental Plan.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.