Historic Moss Vale property saved after court fight

By Vera Demertzis
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:19am
The gardens of Karingal. Picture: Alex Fitch.

A 95-year-old property in Moss Vale has been saved from sub division after the Land and Environment Court upheld an interim heritage order.

