Police officers have arrested a teenage boy after a chase on foot through Woonona streets.
About 6.45am, Wollongong officers were called to Woonona Railway Station after reports of people damaging property.
When the officers arrived, a group of males fled.
Police gave chase and caught up to a 14-year-old boy, who they arrested.
Officers took the boy home and spoke to him in the presence of his support person.
They will deal with the boy under the Young Offenders Act.
