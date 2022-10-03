The MS Gong Ride may belatedly celebrate its 40th anniversary next month, but for North Wollongong cyclist Ken Jessop it's ride No.41.
When COVID hit and derailed annual events, super cyclist Ken wasn't about to let it stop him. He made the trip from Sydney to the Gong anyway.
So just like his well-worn commemorative t-shirt, Ken's streak is intact.
"The ride was first held in 1982 and I still have an original T-shirt from that ride - though it has shrunk somewhat. Well, that's what I reckon, anyway," he said.
After the COVID-related postponement in 2021, the big 40th event was meant to have taken place on May 1, 2022.
But the rain dumped on parts of the course, meant it was postponed for six months until November 6. Not that it's worried Ken and his crew of cyclists.
"I'd do about 200 kilometres a week," Ken, a veteran of 12 Great Vic Bike Rides and multiple versions of the NSW equivalent, said.
"This year a group of us started out at Gundagai and travelled about 400-500km."
Understandably, much has changed over Ken's four decade association with the MS fundraiser - most notably participation numbers.
"The first ride started out with 250 cyclists, this one I believe is capped at 10,000."
In the early days Ken and a few mates would catch the train to Sydney on the day of the ride and cycle back.
Other times, Ken would ride to Sydney solo himself before turning around with the pack.
"Nowadays, the group I am with ride up on the Saturday, stay overnight somewhere, and then join up with the official ride back to the Gong on the Sunday," Ken said.
"This year we have one or two people coming down from the Gold Coast, a few from Sydney, and also a couple or riders are coming over from Adelaide to do the event this year."
After his long association with the ride, multiple sclerosis touched Ken closely when a good friend was diagnosed years ago.
"I have been - and still am - a swimmer and he was a swimming friend in the local winter swimming club.
"To watch him deteriorate was very difficult. My fundraising efforts have slowed down a bit since I retired but are so very worthwhile," Ken said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
