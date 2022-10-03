Hunt earns Test call as Dragons quartet named for Jillaroos World Cup defence

Ben Hunt will look to have his future sorted with the Dragons before flying out to the UK this week after being named, as expected, in Mal Meninga's Kangaroos World Cup squad.
Hunt's future in Wollongong has reached fever pitch since the Dragons missed the finals boat with several rounds remaining, though the parties are reportedly nearing agreement on two-year extension worth a mooted $900,000 a season.
It would extend Hunt's time at the Dragons beyond 2023, and take him past his 35th birthday by its conclusion.
It will be hotly debated, despite a superb individual season, given the flow-on effect it could have on the rest of the Dragons cap, chiefly the future of rising star Jayden Sullivan.
While the deal will lock him in as Dragons No. 7, Hunt could well find himself wearing the No. 9 jumper in which he starred for Queensland when he heads to the UK, with incumbent rake Damien Cook named only as a 'stand-by' player behind Hunt and Storm star Harry Grant.
The Kangaroos squad will skippered by James Tedesco, with Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo named vice-captains - a huge honour for the latter who is yet to debut in a Kangaroos jumper.
In other major selection news, NSW Origin cast-offs Josh Addo-Carr and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have earned tickets to the UK, though Clive Churchill Medalist Dylan Edwards and Dally M Medalist Nicho Hynes could only make the stand-by list.
North Queensland's resurgence this season was also rewarded, with Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi and Rueben Cotter all named to make Test debuts.
There were no surprises to see both Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans named in the squad, but who gets the No. 7 in the big games remains the most intriguing question surrounding Meninga's squad heading into the tournament.
"We have an extremely healthy mix of incumbent players as well as a number of players who are yet to represent their country," Meninga said.
"We will have players who have performed on this stage before. Many of these players have produced form when it counts in both State of Origin and also in the Finals Series.
"The balance of the squad is extremely strong and will hopefully produce the results we're after over the duration of the tournament."
On the Jillaroos front, Dragons and NSW skipper Kezie Apps has been named co-captain of the Jillaroos alongside Ali Brigginshaw and Helensburgh's Sam Bremner.
Bremner's Test return continues a remarkable story having thrust herself into Dally M Medal contention with a stunning NRLW campaign with the Roosters returning from the birth of her second child this season.
Keeley Davis was a virtual selection lock at hooker, as was industrious back-rower Holli Wheeler, but Dragons teammates Emma Tonegato and Rachael Pearson were notable omissions having steered NSW to victory in this year's State of Origin clash.
Taliah Fuimaono proved a selection bolter after demonstrating her utility value in the Dragons most recent NRLW campaign, playing in the halves, centres and as a middle forward.
It's a role she'll likely play for Aussie coach Brad Donald, who admitted selecting the squad was no easy task.
"We had to make some difficult decisions in selecting this team but we have faith every player selected will do our country proud," Donald said.
"We have a strong squad with some greats of the game with plenty of experience as well as some exciting new faces who have been in impressive form this year. We can't wait to travel to England as we look to retain the World Cup trophy."
